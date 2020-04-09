From Leonardo DiCaprio to Rihanna, Hollywood celebs who donated a generous amount to fight Coronavirus

Here's a list of Hollywood stars who have donated a generous sum to help the needy during the Coronavirus pandemic:

People from across the globe are joining hands to fight the Coronavirus pandemic together. In the U.S. alone, COVID-19 cases have crossed 4,34,791 with a death toll of 14,802. Many known faces are coming forward and extending donations in order to combat the novel Coronavirus and help the victims suffering from the dreadful virus. It has had an impact not only on the ones who are suffering from it but also on the economy of several countries and the daily wage earners residing there.

The Coronavirus originated in China's Wuhan city after which it took several parts of the world into its clutches. Scientists and healthcare workers are pulling out all odds to prepare a cure and treat the patients suffering from Coronavirus. Besides the influential business tycoons and the government, many Hollywood celebs are also doing their bit and donating a generous amount to Coronavirus relief efforts.

Here's a list of Hollywood stars who have donated a generous sum to help the needy during the pandemic:

Leonardo DiCaprio

The Oscar-winning actor has donated a sum of 12 Million USD along with Laurene Powell Jobs, Apple and Ford Foundation to establish America's Food Fund that benefits World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

Rihanna

The popular singer has donated a whopping sum of 5 Million USD to organisations in the US and across the globe. Some of them include Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the International Rescue Committee, and others.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The Hollywood power couple has donated 1 Million USD o help provide food for older people and low-income families amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. "Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help," Ryan Reynolds revealed on Instagram.

Cardi B

The singer launched Fashion Nova Cares on April 8 which pledged to donate 1000 USD ever hour until May 20, 2020, for people in need during the Coronavirus pandemic. "Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs," Cardi shared on Instagram. "#FashionNovaCARES & I are giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until we've given away $1 MILLION DOLLARS to those directly affected by this crisis," she wrote on Instagram.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has made donations to Feeding America, the Solidarity Fund/World Health Organisation and Grimey's record store in her home city of Nashville. The singer has also paid for the health insurance plan of her staff for a period of three months. Not only this, but Taylor has also made undisclosed cash donations to many victims of Coronavirus. Several fans have posted on social media stating that they have received funds and personal messages from the singer after they opened up about their struggles during the pandemic.

James McAvoy

The X-Men alum has given out 275,000 USD to the Masks For NHS Heroes campaign in order to provide protective equipment for healthcare personnel. "Caring for people with COVID-19 without access to proper masks, goggles, gowns and gloves puts themselves and others at risk. hat's why I'm supporting the efforts of four NHS doctors... to plug this urgent gap....Thank you NHS," the actor revealed in a video.

Lady Gaga

The stunning singer also runs a beauty brand named HAUS and has decided to donate a percentage of profits coming from the same, to support the food banks in America. "HAUS will be giving back to our Los Angeles & New York City communities by donating 20% of our profits from last week's sales on Hauslabs.com to local food banks (@lafoodbank & @foodbank4nyc) in order to get food to those affected by the closing of schools and other places that offer this critical resource," they released a statement.

Kristen Bell

The Frozen actress has extended a donation of 125,000 USD to the No Kid Hungry charity in the US, saying that her children had included their own money to top off the funds. "The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from thier piggy bank. I couldnt have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents."

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Terminator star has pledged 1 Million USD towards the coronavirus relief effort. The actor shared a link to a GoFundMe campaign titled Frontline Responders Fund which aims to raise 5 Million USD to aid medical supplies for several hospitals.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has donated 23,500 USD to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation, a charity for children in China where the Coronavirus originated and affected thousands of people. "Watching the news I couldn't imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends," he said on Instagram.

Apart from the celebs mentioned above, Dolly Parton, George Clooney and wife Amal, Paris Hilton, Oprah Winfrey, Emilia Clarke, Kim Kardashian West, Bruno Mars, Kylie Jenner, Eva Mendes, Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake, Venessa Hudgens, Gwyneth Paltrow and many others too have shown that they have big hearts.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Getty images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More