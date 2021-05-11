Leonardo DiCaprio’s GF Camila Morrone posts rare picture of actor; Shows support for his next movie on IG

Leonardo DiCaprio’s GF Camila Morrone recently supported the actor by sharing a post on her Instagram, promoting his upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Revenant star Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend of 3 years Camila Morrone have kept their relationship notoriously private and unlike many other couples, completely off social media, but recently Morrone broke their Instagram rule and showed support for something DiCaprio posted. For the unversed, the 46-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 23-year-old model and actress have been dating for more than three years now, and yet very little about them is known since they keep things so private.

On Monday, Leo shared the first photo from his next project Killers of the Flower Moon and he shared the image on his Instagram page. What raised fans’ eyebrows was Camila’s instant reshare of the post! Camila reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, though she didn’t add a caption.

Back in December 2020, a source spoke to ET and revealed some details about the duo’s relationship. "They are very in love," the source said. "Camila is his dream girl. She's young, sweet, simple and it's easy because she gets along well with his family and he gets along great with hers too. They've known each other forever and it just works."

The couple has been together since December 2017. This is the longest DiCaprio has dated someone in about a decade. One of his longest relationships was with Bundchen, whom he dated on and off from 1999 to 2005. He also dated Refaeli on and off for six years, from 2005 to 2011.

