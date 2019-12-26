Leonardo DiCaprio’s mother worries about his relationship with Camila Morrone; Details inside

As per the latest reports in radaronline.com, Irmelin Indenbirken feels that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio should ask Camila Morrone to marry him.

As per the reports, Irmelin Indenbirken would love to see the beautiful couple married. The Great Gatsby actor has been in a relationship with well-known models. But, sadly none of those relationships worked out. The Revolutionary Road actor Leonardo DiCaprio's mother is worried about him not tying the knot, in spite of dating. On the work front the Inception actor received huge appreciation for his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film also starred Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The film was helmed by ace director Quentin Tarantino.

The film proved to be a massive blockbuster and the fans across the globe have heaped praises on the actor and the entire team for such a brilliant film. Leonardo DiCaprio's relationship with Camila Morrone has made headlines due to their age difference. But, the couple has never let the talks affect their relationship in any way.

