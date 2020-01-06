Leonardo DiCaprio says there was strange comfort with Brad Pitt while working on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio says he instantly clicked with his co-star Brad Pitt on the sets of their 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Read on to know more.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt just clicked on the sets of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Leo, who starred alongside Brad in the Quentin Tarantino film, said working with the Fight Club actor was an incredible experience. The 2019 film featured Leo and Brad as fading TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively. The Titanic actor asserted that the two were on the same page while portraying their respective characters in the movie.

“We talked about the script, and we instinctively knew that dynamic and relationship, and who these guys were to one another,” the 45-year-old actor told Deadline. Leo also mentioned that Pitt’s incredible professionalism and the comfort they shared with each other, allowed them to improvise a lot whole working on the project. “When there is a scene that he has in his head, you hold it as a modern-day type of Shakespeare dialogue. If there's a scene that is in his head that is written a specific way, you say those lines as they're written,” the actor told Deadline.

The two actors have been bromancing ever since they started promoting their film. Both Leo and Brad praised each other’s moves and professional qualities throughout the promotional tour. Last year, during his appearance at NBC’s Today show, Leo mentioned that he would love to work with the 56-year old actor again. Talking about their possible future projects, Brad jokingly said, “We talked about doing Jerry Lee Lewis, Dean Martin stories…I want to do a Christmas album.”

