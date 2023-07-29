Leonardo DiCaprio spotted on luxury yacht with rumored GF Neelam Gill as they enjoy vacay in Italy

Leonardo DiCaprio, the famous Hollywood actor has been making headlines lately, with the speculations on his love life. The Academy Award-winner has been reportedly spending quality time with his friends and family away from the media eyes these days. However, Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with his rumored girlfriend Neelam Gill, who is a model by profession, multiple times in the last few days. Reportedly, Neelam has accompanied the Killers of the Flower Moon actor to Italy, where they are enjoying a vacation.

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted on a luxury yacht with rumored GF Neelam Gill

Recently, The Hollywood Life released a couple of new pictures of Leonardo DiCaprio from his Italy vacation. Interestingly, the actor is spotted with his alleged new love interest Neelam Gill in the pictures, in which the rumored couple is seen having a great time on a luxury yacht. The Inception actor is seen sitting on the yacht shirtless as he enjoyed the view, in the pictures. The model, on the other hand, flaunted her well-toned body in a light blue string bikini, which she paired with black sunglasses. The rumored couple's latest pictures in a yacht came out a few days after they were spotted together in Italy.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Neelam Gill's Italy vacation

As per the reports, the celebrated actor is accompanied by his family members and a group of his close friends, on his Italy vacation. It has been confirmed that Neelam Gill belongs to Leonardo DiCaprio's closest friends circle. But the grapevine suggests that the Academy Award-winning actor and famous model are more than just friends. As always, both Leo and his rumored girlfriend have been remaining tight-lipped about their equation.

Leonardo DiCaprio's alleged romances

Meanwhile, it is also speculated that Leonardo DiCaprio is dating supermodel Gigi Hadid after the duo was spotted together several times. Later, it was rumored that the romance eventually fizzled out. However, the speculations arise once again 27-year-old model and famous actor were seen having a great time together at a party in the Hamptons. Amid rumors of his romance with Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio is also linked to many other models.

