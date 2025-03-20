Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer One Battle After Another Delayed to September; Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride Pushed to 2026
Warner Bros. has made significant changes in the schedules of the upcoming movies. One Battle After Another starring Leonardo DiCaprio has been pushed to September.
The Warner Bros. Studios have made multiple changes in the release schedules of the upcoming movies under the banner. The first significant change took place for the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer One Battle After Another, which was previously supposed to release on August 8 but has been pushed for a September release worldwide.
The highly anticipated movie is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. According to the reports, a little push in the release date of the movie helps the team with major box-office business.
Moreover, it also takes out the film from the summer schedule and places it closer to the awards season. Apart from the Titanic star, other cast members include Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor.
Other movie titles affected by the rescheduling include The Bride and Flower Val Street.
The Bride was originally to hit the screens in September, but has been pushed back to March 2026. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s cinematic piece is to star Christian Bale and Jesse Buckley in the leads. According to the sources, a March release would help with the boost in the sale of the tickets, considering it to be a favorable month for the studios.
The Anne Hathaway-starrer Flower Vale Street also sees changes in its release schedules. While not a lot of details about the movie have been rolled out yet, the makers have decided to drop the film on the screen in August 2026, instead of March of the same year.
Leonardo DiCaprio and The Brutalist's Adrien Brody to Star in Damien Chazelle's Evel Knievel Biopic? Here's What We Know