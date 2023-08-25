Leonardo DiCaprio steps out with Vittoria Ceretti for sweet treat in Santa Barbara days after Italian model's statement on dating rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio is never short of good company. The Titanic actor is known for hanging out with young models and has a long list of those with whom he has been linked. DiCaprio is once again in the news as rumors regarding his love life circulate. The 48-year-old actor was recently sighted in Santa Barbara, California, with 25-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, sparking suspicion of a new romance.

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted hanging out with Vittoria Ceretti

There is never a shortage of models in the vicinity of Leonardo DiCaprio. On his most recent trip, the Great Gatsby star was spotted with brunette beauty Vittoria Ceretti in the wealthy neighborhood of Santa Barbara.

The Hollywood legend wore a white tee shirt and beige cargo shorts to get iced coffee with the model, as shown in the images obtained by Page Six. He completed the relaxed look with a beige hat and black sneakers, and he donned a protective face mask, maybe to hide his face from photographers. He casually hooked a pair of sunglasses on the front of his shirt.

Vittoria Ceratti, who has walked the runways for multiple big designers like Christian Dior, paired her look with a long-sleeved shirt and black cycling shorts. She accessorized her ensemble with shoes, sunglasses, and a navy-blue purse. Her brown hair was kept straight and parted along the center by the Italian model. In other photos, Vittoria removed her long-sleeved sweater to expose a form-fitting black tank top as she chatted with the Shutter Island star while enjoying an old-fashioned ice cream cone.

Vittoria Ceretti called dating Leonardo Dicaprio rumors absurd

Vittoria Ceratti is the latest in a long line of models who have been associated with the actor, although briefly. He was previously spotted on a yacht in Sardinia with British model Neelam Gill in late July.

However, she quickly dismissed any relationship rumors. "Just to dispel any rumors, I am not Leonardo DiCaprio's new flame,'" she wrote on her July 28 Instagram Story.

Moreover, there had been rumors regarding a possible connection with supermodel and mother of one, Gigi Hadid. The would-be couple were last seen together at a July party in the Hamptons, when a witness told Hollywood Life there was energy between them.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen in Don’t Look Back Up in 2021. Currently, DiCaprio was seen in a pivotal role in Killers of the Flower Moon, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

