Leonardo DiCaprio teams up with Selena Gomez & John Legend to talk about voting, money & politics; Watch

Leonardo DiCaprio has teamed up with John Legend and Selena Gomez for his newest project Whose Vote Counts, Explained. In the series, the acclaimed actor talks about voting rights, money and politics.
3939 reads Mumbai
Leonardo DiCaprio is lending his voice and producing power to the new limited series Whose Vote Counts, Explained and he’s giving insight into the importance of the election. Whose Vote Counts, Explainedwas created through a partnership with Vox Media, Netflix, and Leo‘s Appian Way Productions. He serves as one of the series’ narrators alongside John Legend and Selena Gomez. 

 

The three short-form episodes will cover voting rights, money and politics, and how the system is rigged from gerrymandering to the electoral college. You can watch the trailer below:

 

 

In case you missed it, recently People magazine released a new video from the much-awaited series, in which the Oscar-winning actor talks about the history of voting. “In 1776, voting was a privilege, almost exclusively for white men with property,” Leo says in the clip. Two voters then say, “In the founding constitution, you will not find the right to vote. This right to vote has been a battlefield in American democracy. If your vote didn’t matter, why the hell are there so many systems and people trying so hard to prevent you from voting?”

 

 

Leo then concludes the video by saying, “All of us may have been created equal. But we’ll never actually be equal until we all vote. So don’t wait.” Whose Vote Counts, Explained premieres on Netflix on September 28.

 

Credits :People magazine, Getty Images

