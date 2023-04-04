Leonardo DiCaprio testifies in rapper Pras Michel's conspiracy and fraud trial; 5 things to know about it

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio has testified in rapper Pras Michel's fraud and conspiracy trial and became the first of many potential celebrities to come. The 48-year-old was the star witness for the Fugees rapper who is facing criminal charges at the trial on Monday, April 3, 2023. Keep reading to know more about the testification and information about the trial.

5 things to know about Pras Michel's fraud trial

1) Why is the trial happening?

Pras Michel, who is a member of the hip-hop group Fugees, has been under trial for an alleged international fraud and conspiracy scheme. As per reports, the rapper funnelled money from Malaysian fugitive Jho Low to illegally contribute to former President Barack Obama's 2012 reelection. The 50-year-old reportedly received more than $100m from Low.

2) Denied charges by Michel

Michel, who has also been accused of conspiring to lobby former President Donald Trump's administration in 2017, removing a Chinese dissident from the US, and witness tampering, has denied the many charges against him. Oscar-winning actor DiCaprio is among the many stars and popular figures connected to Low, who has been accused of embezzling $4 billion from Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund in the 1MDB scheme.

3) DiCaprio's involvement

Though DiCaprio has not been accused of any wrongdoing, he testified about his connection and equation to Low in the trial. The fugitive has supported the actor's charity foundation and helped finance "The Wolf of Wall Street," the 2013 film he starred in. During his hour-long testification at the Washington, DC federal court, he revealed that he thought Low was a "successful businessman" who made global investments.

4) DiCaprio's testimony

DiCaprio added that it's common to receive foreign funds to finance Hollywood movies. "I did not believe it was illegal," he said. He told the jury that he met Low at a party in Las Vegas in 2010. The duo remained in touch and attended events together, including a New Year's Eve party and the Brazil World Cup. He accepted the 41-year-old's invitations to celebrity yacht gatherings and nightclub parties as well.

"I understood him to be a huge businessman with many different connections in Abu Dhabi and Malaysia. He was a prodigy in the business world and ultra-successful," DiCaprio said in court. Low reportedly donated a $3.2m painting by Pablo Picasso to the actor's charity, in addition to a $9.2m collage from Jean-Michel Basquiat. DiCaprio is said to have turned in those pieces over to the authorities. He revealed that he lost contact with Low in 2015 after he was under investigation for his investments and fraudulent activities.

5) Other possible testimonies

During his testimony, DiCaprio did not accuse Michel of any wrongdoing and said that he first met him after a Fugees concert. The Titanic star is not the only star that will make an appearance at the trial. Actors Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx, and Mark Wahlberg were mentioned as possible witnesses for the trial. Additionally, Trump's former White House chief of staff John Kelly, former national security advisor H.R. McMaster, and casino mogul Steve Wynn could also testify at the on-going conspiracy trial.