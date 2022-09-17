Leonardo DiCaprio to join Squid Game Season 3? Emmy-winning director Hwang Dong Hyuk REVEALS
Hwang Dong Hyuk admitted that Leonardo DiCaprio "said he is a big fan [of Squid Game] many times."
Envision Leonardo DiCaprio playing Red Light, Green Light or taking the Dalgona Challenge! Well, Hwang Dong Hyuk surely is... After their historic night at Emmys 2022, the Squid Game director spoke candidly at a Netflix-hosted congratulatory press conference in Seoul when asked if any known Hollywood actor would star in the highly-awaited Squid Game Season 2: "There will be no known Hollywood actor in Season 2."
However, Hwang Dong Hyuk added, "That's not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in Season 3 – but for Season 2, it is still set in Korea," via Variety. As for who he'd personally like to see, it's Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is known to be a big fan of the cult series: "Leonardo DiCaprio did say he's a big fan of Squid Game, so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games."
It would indeed be awesome to see Leonardo DiCaprio in Squid Game!
Interestingly, Leonardo DiCaprio had a surprising fanboy moment last year when he met with Emmy winner Lee Jung Jae, as the latter even shared a selfie of the talented twosome on his Instagram page. Elle Fanning had also revealed earlier what a massive fan Leo is of Squid Game.
Meanwhile, during the press conference, Hwang Dong Hyuk revealed that shooting for Squid Game Season 2 will commence in 2023 and release in 2024, while there are also improvements in the production budgets and the games that will be played next season.
