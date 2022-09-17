Leonardo DiCaprio to join Squid Game Season 3? Emmy-winning director Hwang Dong Hyuk REVEALS

Envision Leonardo DiCaprio playing Red Light, Green Light or taking the Dalgona Challenge! Well, Hwang Dong Hyuk surely is... After their historic night at Emmys 2022, the Squid Game director spoke candidly at a Netflix-hosted congratulatory press conference in Seoul when asked if any known Hollywood actor would star in the highly-awaited Squid Game Season 2: "There will be no known Hollywood actor in Season 2."

However, Hwang Dong Hyuk added, "That's not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in Season 3 – but for Season 2, it is still set in Korea," via Variety. As for who he'd personally like to see, it's Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is known to be a big fan of the cult series: "Leonardo DiCaprio did say he's a big fan of Squid Game, so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games."