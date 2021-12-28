Leonardo DiCaprio wanted Meryl Streep’s nude scene to be DELETED from Don’t Look Up for THIS reason

Now that Don’t Look Up has been released on Netflix, many are raving about the film. And if you've seen the film, you know that Meryl Streep has a nude moment after the credits roll out. Now, Adam McKay, the film’s writer and director chatted with The Guardian and opened up about the dark yet hilarious scene in the film. Adam also revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t want the Mamma Mia actress to go nude for the scene, even though Streep was more than okay with it.

Adam said: “She (Meryl Streep) is fearless. And yes, that is a body double. But you know who had a problem with it? Leo.” Adam also added: “Leo just views Meryl as film royalty … although maybe royalty is not a compliment … but as such a special figure in the history of film. He didn’t like seeing her with the lower back tattoo, walking for a second naked. He said something to me like: ‘Do you really need to show that?’ And I was like: ‘It’s President Orlean; it’s not Meryl Streep.’ But she didn’t even blink. She didn’t even bring it up.”

If you hadn't heard, the film has been garnering some pretty rave reviews since before its release. the film follows two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

The film also has an amazing star cast with names like Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey and many others.

