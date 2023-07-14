Leonardo DiCaprio 'wants to preserve' romance with Gigi Hadid? Here's what we know

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Leonardo DiCaprio have made headlines in the past few months for their dating rumors. And now according to sources, the rumors just might have some truth to them. As per the latest reports, Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly taking things slow with Gigi Hadid because he sees a potential in their relationship.

Is Leonardo DiCaprio's relationship with Gigi Hadid turning serious?

According to a report in Us Weekly, a source revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are currently seeing each other. “It’s [still] casual, and they aren’t labeling it,” said the insider, further adding, “[but] they’re dating [again]. Leo wants to take it slower with Gigi because there’s potential there, and he wants to preserve it.”

In a previous report, another source referred to their current relationship status as a "no-strings 'situationship.'" The source further explained, “[They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid romance rumors timeline

DiCaprio and Hadid were first linked romantically a month after DiCaprio's four-year relationship with Camila Morrone ended in August 2022. In September 2022, another insider shared that DiCaprio had his eye on Hadid, but she wasn't interested in a romantic relationship with him at the time. They were friends, but the romance wasn't on the table.

As for Gigi, she ended her relationship with Zayn Malik, with whom she shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai, in October 2021. Reportedly they had come across many hurdles in their relationship and despite their attempts to work things out, they ultimately decided to separate.

Though an anonymous source confirmed to Us Weekly earlier in February that, “Gigi and Leo are no longer dating.” As per the source in the report, “Things just organically tapered off between them.” The source added, “Leo and Gigi were at different points in their life, and it just didn’t work out between the two of them.”

However, it didn't take long for DiCaprio and Gigi to be spotted together again at various events, such as a mutual friend's birthday party and an Oscars Weekend party.

Their most recent outing where the two were spotted together was after the Met Gala at the after party, where both Hadid and DiCaprio arrived separately.

Amid the on-and-off dating rumors with Gigi, the Revenant actor also sparked relationship rumors after he was spotted with British model Neelam Gill.

