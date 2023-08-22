Leonardo DiCaprio’s cinematic triumphs: Ranking 10 of his finest films according to Rotten Tomatoes

Leonardo DiCaprio has had a career spanning over four decades, he has captured hearts and commanded the screen, becoming an icon in the realm of entertainment. Despite challenges, he's delivered hit after hit, culminating in his well-deserved Oscar win for The Revenant. Here's a rundown of his finest cinematic moments, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 80%

Collaborating with Martin Scorsese, DiCaprio embodies Wall Street con man Jordan Belfort. With magnetic energy, he infuses a dose of synthetic charisma and a haze of drugs, creating a character simultaneously absurd, endearing, and overbearing.

Marvin’s Room (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 84%

Holding his own alongside Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, and Robert De Niro, DiCaprio's portrayal of a troubled teen dealing with layered trauma leaves an indelible mark, proving his mettle even amidst acting greats.

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio and his 3 month long Mediterranean adventure: Which models joined him on his yacht journey?

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%

In Tarantino's masterpiece, DiCaprio breathes life into the fading actor Rick Dalton, navigating the fine line between emotion and entertainment alongside Brad Pitt's charismatic Cliff Booth.

Advertisement

The Aviator (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 86%

Delving into the life of Howard Hughes, DiCaprio sheds his Titanic aura and embraces eccentricity, showcasing his depth beyond surface-level looks.

Titanic (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%

DiCaprio soared to unprecedented fame as Jack Dawson, alongside Kate Winslet, shaping the romance genre and etching his name into cinematic history.

Django Unchained (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 87%

DiCaprio takes on the sinister role of Calvin Candie, moving away from his usual characters, even filming with a bleeding hand in a testament to his dedication.

Inception (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 87%

Navigating Christopher Nolan's complex narrative, DiCaprio captivates as an intellectual thief in a dream-heist world, matched with his commitment to the character.

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire bromance: How close are these two high-profile actors? Friendship EXPLORED

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%

Earning his first Oscar nomination, DiCaprio shines as an autistic teen, showcasing authenticity in a role that others might falter in.

The Departed (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%

DiCaprio delivers a morally-driven performance in Scorsese's thrilling remake, portraying a cop infiltrating the mafia while a mole infiltrates the police force.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%

DiCaprio's transformation into con-man Frank Abagnale showcases his versatility, proving that he can seamlessly glide between intense roles and light-hearted characters.

From Wall Street to the Titanic and beyond, Leonardo DiCaprio's filmography is a tapestry of captivating performances that stand the test of time, securing his place as a cinematic legend.

ALSO READ: Is Leonardo DiCaprio interested in producing a live-action adaptation of Akira? Here’s what we know