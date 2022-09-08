Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Kristen Zang claps back at 'ageist' comments after his breakup with Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Kristen Zang is slamming "ageist" remarks floating around online. Ever since the actor broke up with his girlfriend Camila Morrone, rumours of the actor only preferring women under the age of 25 started circling the internet as netizens dubbed the matter meme-worthy, making the breakup all about Leo's preferences. After witnessing the uproar, Kristen Zang opened up about her thoughts on the rumours in an essay to People.

On Wednesday, in her essay, Zang shared that though she does enjoy the "funny memes" that have emerged from the drama, she does not believe that Leo and Camila's breakup had anything to do with age. As for Zang, she dated DiCaprio for four years before breaking up in the 90s. Zang wrote of recent headlines and rumours, per Page Six, "Puh-lease (insert dramatic eye roll) I think we can and should do better. What kind of message is this sending to young people?"