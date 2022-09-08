Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Kristen Zang claps back at 'ageist' comments after his breakup with Camila Morrone
Kristen Zang opens up about her break up with Leonardo DiCaprio in her recent eassay.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Kristen Zang is slamming "ageist" remarks floating around online. Ever since the actor broke up with his girlfriend Camila Morrone, rumours of the actor only preferring women under the age of 25 started circling the internet as netizens dubbed the matter meme-worthy, making the breakup all about Leo's preferences. After witnessing the uproar, Kristen Zang opened up about her thoughts on the rumours in an essay to People.
On Wednesday, in her essay, Zang shared that though she does enjoy the "funny memes" that have emerged from the drama, she does not believe that Leo and Camila's breakup had anything to do with age. As for Zang, she dated DiCaprio for four years before breaking up in the 90s. Zang wrote of recent headlines and rumours, per Page Six, "Puh-lease (insert dramatic eye roll) I think we can and should do better. What kind of message is this sending to young people?"
Zang talked about her own relationship with Leo and shared how they broke up four months after her 25th birthday. The actress went on to write, "Ha, I know what you’re thinking," she then added, "It was a choice I made. I don’t how to explain it exactly, I just felt like I was ready for our relationship to be done.” She revealed her reasons for parting ways with Leo as she felt she had "outgrown" the attachment and added, "I wanted to figure out who I was and what I wanted."
As for DiCaprio and Marrone's breakup, Zang wrote, "Who knows what happened. Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it’s temporary, or maybe it’s none of our business."
