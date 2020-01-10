Leonardo DiCaprio's foundation to donate USD 3 million to Australia Bushfire Relief

Leonardo DiCaprio's Earth Alliance environmental organization will be donating USD 3 million to Australian wildfire relief. Read on to know more.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who has always been vocal about his concerns regarding climate change and environmental crisis, will be donating USD 3 million to the relief efforts being conducted for those affected by the devastating Australian Bushfire. As the wildfire continues to consume a huge part of the country, Leo’s Earth Alliance environmental organization has pledged to make the donation and help Australia in fighting the calamity. The academy award winner co-chairs the organization, which was set up last year to work towards combating biodiversity loss and climate change.

According to a report by Fox News, Leo’s organisation will work with local Australian partner organizations including Aussie Ark, Bush Heritage and Wires Wildlife Rescue and all funds will go to assist firefighting efforts and aid the communities affected by the wildfires. Leo's foundation also donated millions of dollars to help fight the wildfires that left the Amazon rainforest devastated last year. Understanding the severity of the situation, various celebrities, including Chris Hemsworth, Kylie Jenner, Pink, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, have made generous contributions to the relief fund. The stars have also urged their fans to chip in for the cause via social media.

The devastating brushfire crisis in the country has already claimed the lives of 17 people and about a half a billion total mammals, birds and reptiles. It has burned through more than 18 million acres since it sparked in September 2019. The fire, which has destroyed at least 2,000 homes, was fueled by drought and the country’s hottest and driest year on record.

