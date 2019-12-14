Leonardo DiCaprio's GF Camila Morrone reveals she performed 'Shallow' with Adele in her first meeting

In her latest interview, Camila Morrone has opened up about a hilarious night of singing that took place with Adele. Check out the details below.

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone have sent their fans and the paparazzi into a tizzy as they have been spotted a number of times out and about. Now, in her latest interview, Camila has opened up about a hilarious night of singing that took place with Adele. Appearing on Jeff Goldblum's The Late Late Show, Camila Morrone and Sam Rockwell opened up about a host of topics. One of them was Camila randomly volunteering to sing Grammy-winning song 'Shallow' with Adele at her birthday party.

Revealing details about the night, Camila said, "I got invited last minute as a plus one to Adele’s karaoke birthday party this year. Don’t worry, she doesn’t know who I am,” she jokingly said. "So I get invited to go as a plus one, and I’m just honoured to be in the same room as Adele. My friend knowing that I have the worst karaoke itch says, ‘sit back and enjoy the party and don’t get involved.’"

Despite Camila's lack of singing abilities, she added, "Of course, ‘Shallow‘ comes on by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, and she’s (Adele) like, ‘who wants to sing it with me?’ I was like, ‘me!’ I got up on stage, she never met me and we dueted ‘Shallow‘ together. I sang to her ‘Rolling in the Deep‘, which was an ambitious choice on my part."

Morrone, 22, and beau Leonardo are often snapped by the paparazzi as they step out in public and do not shy away from wearing their heart on their sleeves. Just a few days back they were spotted attending a dinner party in California. The 45-year-old actor was seen eating a slice of cake while heading to their car after attending the party, reported Just Jared.

