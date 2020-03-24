Les Miserables fame Aaron Tveit tests positive for Coronavirus; Says he's experiencing loss of taste and smell

Aaron Tveit has recently been diagnosed with Coronavirus. The actor took to Instagram yesterday and revealed the result of his diagnosis to his fans.

American actor Aaron Tveit has recently tested positive for COVID-19. The Les Miserables fame took to his social media handle on Monday and revealed the result of his diagnosis. The actor wrote a long note giving details about his symptoms and in order to raise awareness among his fans. "Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I've found out that I've tested positive for Covid-19. I've been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12th, and I'm feeling much better," he wrote.

The 36-years-old actor considers himself lucky for his symptoms have been mild as compared to some other people who have been suffering from the virus. He went on to write, "I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild - cold like with no fever - as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms because this is a very dangerous virus. One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic."

Check out his post:

It is a big relief to his family and fans that the actor is feeling better. However, he talks about the seriousness of the pandemic and urges fans to realise the same. "I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested. I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms - please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon," he wrote.

Just like all the other dog-lovers, Aaron Tveit too is happy about WHO declaring that pets can't contract Coronavirus and shares an adorable picture of his pet dog Miles. "And I wanted to post this with a picture of Miles because, they’re loving all this extra time at home with their Humans," he says.

