Lesley Manville to essay the role of Princess Margaret in the popular series The Crown

In the final season of the popular series, The Crown, actress Lesley Manville will take over from Helena Bonham-Carter the role of Princess Margaret. The Netflix series has been one of the most binged watched series on the digital streaming platform. Now, in the final season of the series, Academy Award nominated actress Lesley Manville will be reprising the role of Princess Margaret. The actress was seen in the critically acclaimed drama, Phantom Thread, starring Daniel Day-Lewis. As per media reports, Hollywood actress, Lesley Manville has stated that she is very glad to play the role of Princess Margaret in Netflix series titled The Crown.

This news has generated quite the curiosity among the fans of the actress and the viewers of the show. Now, the news reports also state Lesley Manville saying that she is eagerly looking forward to play the role which happens to be the sibling of the character essayed by actress Imelda Staunton. The well-known actress, Lesley Manville also reportedly said that she does not want to let down the fans and audience members as the role has been passed on from two incredibly talented actresses.

If news reports are anything to go by then the bar is set pretty high for Lesley Manville to essay Princess Margaret. In the month of January, it was announced that actress Imelda Staunton will essay Queen Elizabeth II. The Harry Potter actress, Imelda Staunton is one of the most experienced and nuanced actors from the Hollywood industry, and it will be exciting to see Lesley Manville join the cast.

