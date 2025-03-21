Leslie Bibb Opens Up On Drawing Inspiration from Real Housewives for The White Lotus Season 3: ‘I Just See What…’
Leslie Bibb took inspiration from reality TV for her role in HBO’s hit series The White Lotus Season 3.
Leslie Bibb is taking reality TV inspiration to a new level! The White Lotus star recently revealed that she turned to The Real Housewives franchise while preparing for her role as Texas housewife Kate Bohr in Season 3 of the hit HBO anthology series.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Bibb shared that she immersed herself in Real Housewives episodes before filming scenes. “I was watching The Real Housewives always before scenes,” she said. “Sometimes I’d just watch it and I just see what seeps in. That sounds crazy. And then I don’t even know what’s permeating.”
Bibb specifically referenced The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Orange County as key influences. “A lot of Beverly Hills was happening, and that felt in the right world. Maybe a little OC. Maybe there’s a little Heather Dubrow in her,” she added, hinting at her character’s affluent and polished persona.
She wasn’t the only cast member to pull from reality TV. Co-star Jason Isaacs, who plays Timothy Ratliff, revealed that series creator Mike White encouraged him to watch Southern Charm for research. “White had asked us to watch Southern Charm, a great reality show,” Isaacs said, even admitting that his portrayal drew inspiration from former cast member Thomas Ravenel.
The upcoming season of the two-time Golden Globe-winning series boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, and Natasha Rothwell. Bibb also praised her partner, Sam Rockwell, who recently appeared in an episode, calling his performance and monologue “iconic.”
With The White Lotus Season 3 set to deliver another round of luxury, drama, and dark comedy, Bibb’s Real Housewives-inspired approach promises to add an extra layer of authenticity to her character.