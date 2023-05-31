Leslie Van Houten: California court appeals for Charles Manson's murderous follower to be let out on parole

A California appeals court has appealed for convicted murderer Leslie Van Houten to be let out of prison on parole. The 73-year-old has been serving a life sentence after killing two people because of cult leader Charles Manson's orders. Continue reading to know more details about what Van Houten did, the case, and the recent court parole appeal.

California court appeals for Leslie Van Houten to be let out on parole

Leslie Van Houten helped criminal Charles Manson kill a grocer, Leno LaBianca, a grocer, and his wife Rosemary. She was nineteen when she and the other cult members stabbed the two to death in August 1969. As per reports, Manson's cult carved up the couple's bodies and smeared their blood on the walls. The murderous group had killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others a day before this incident. Van Houten was not a part of those killings.

Van Houten has been recommended for parole five times since 2016 and every time the recommendations were rejected by either California's Governor Gavin Newsom or former Governor Jerry Brown. Newsom has time and again said that Van Houten still poses a danger to society. The Second District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles said that there is no evidence to support Newsom's claims about Van Houten being unfit for parole. On Tuesday, May 30, the court ruled 2-1 to reverse Newsom's decision against the 73-year-old's parole.

Van Houten claimed that her parents' divorce, drug and alcohol abuse, and a forced illegal abortion she underwent led her down this path. In defense of their parol appeal, the judges wrote, "Van Houten has shown extraordinary rehabilitative efforts, insight, remorse, realistic parole plans, support from family and friends, favorable institutional reports, and, at the time of the Governor's decision, had received four successive grants of parole."

They concluded, "Although the Governor states Van Houten's historical factors remain salient, he identifies nothing in the record indicating Van Houten has not successfully addressed those factors through many years of therapy, substance abuse programming, and other efforts." Newsom can request California Attorney General Rob Bonta to petition the court to stop her release. Nancy Tetreault, Van Houten's attorney, expects him to do so.

