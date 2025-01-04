'Lesson Learned': Zendaya Opens Up About Heatstroke Incident on Dune: Part Two Set

Zendaya has learned her lesson after having a heatstroke on the Dune: Part Two set. The 28-year-old actress reflects on the challenges of filming in deserts following her health scare.

While filming the second part of Dune in the remote deserts of Jordan, the actress suffered from dehydration that caused her heatstroke. The Golden Globe-winning actress stated that extreme heat and the tricky logistics of shooting contributed to this incident.

Filming in such a remote area meant that even simple tasks, such as visiting a restroom, were an exercise. The Euphoria actress noted that reaching the nearest bathroom required a long hike, and the cumbersome costumes made her less likely to hydrate. She did not want to drink water, fearing she might not reach the bathroom on time while in the elaborate suits used for filming.

She told W Magazine, "It was very hot, and I remember thinking, ‘Oh, man, the bathrooms are so far away,’ because we had to hike to the locations. If you have to pee, you need at least 10 minutes to get out of the costumes."

She continued, "I was like, Damn, I don’t want to drink too much water. I had such a fear of peeing myself or shitting myself, honestly, in the suit on set. One day, I didn’t drink enough, and I had a heatstroke. I felt so barfy."

Advertisement

This decision, however, had severe repercussions. Feeling queasy and not feeling well, she called her mother from the bathroom floor, who right away asked if she had hydrated. The Challengers actress added, "I thought I was being smart, but you can’t do that. So, lesson learned."

Continuing the epic adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novels, Dune: Part Two starring Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Timothée Chalamet was helmed by Denis Villeneuve. This franchise received six Oscars and reportedly has reached over 1.12 billion USD globally.

ALSO READ: From Euphoria To Dune; Top 11 Zendaya Movies And Shows To Watch Ahead of Challengers Release