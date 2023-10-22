Lessons in Chemistry : Find out all the upcoming episode details and more HERE

Apple TV+ has introduced a new show called Lessons in Chemistry, and people are excited to see how their favorite Bonnie Garmus novel is brought to life in this emotional miniseries.

Lessons in Chemistry: Upcoming episode details

Starring Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott, the series takes us back to the 1950s, when Elizabeth faced the challenges of the rigid and sexist world of science. She blends her talents and hobbies uniquely while navigating life's ups and downs. The show premiered with the first two episodes on October 13, 2023, allowing viewers to dive right into Elizabeth's story. There are a total of 8 episodes, providing plenty of content for fans to enjoy. If you find yourself wanting more, a rewatch might be a great idea!

New episodes of Lessons in Chemistry are released every Friday at midnight ET or Thursdays at 9 PM PT. Depending on your time zone, you might be watching it on a different day or staying up a bit later to catch the latest episode as soon as it's released. Here are the details of all the episodes of Lessons in Chemistry:

Episode 1: Little Miss Hastings - Aired October 13, 2023

Episode 2: Her and Him - Aired October 13, 2023

Episode 3: Living Dead Things - Aired October 20, 2023

Episode 4: TBD - Airs October 27, 2023

Episode 5: TBD - Airs November 3, 2023

Episode 6: TBD, - Airs November 10, 2023

Episode 7: TBD, - Airs November 17, 2023

Episode 8: TBD, - Airs November 24, 2023

Lesson in Chemistry: Episode 3 recap



In the third episode of Lessons in Chemistry, the story continues from where the first two episodes left off. It answers some questions left hanging from the previous episodes and brings more surprising twists to the tale. Elizabeth's life takes a major turn when one of the main characters unexpectedly passes away. While one part of her story has come to an end, another life-changing discovery reveals that this is also a fresh start for Brie Larson's character, Elizabeth Zott.

In the trailer for Lessons in Chemistry, much of the miniseries has been about setting up Elizabeth's main story. She starts as a chemistry lab technician and unexpectedly becomes the host of a highly popular cooking show. This new series on Apple TV+ is based on a best-selling novel by Bonnie Garmus, and it follows a similar timeline for the most part. However, it also allows room to explore additional storylines and expand on existing ones. In episode 3 of Lessons in Chemistry, the story covers a lot while keeping the focus on Elizabeth's emotional journey over several months.

As for the upcoming episodes, Apple TV+ has kept the titles under wraps, adding an element of mystery and excitement for viewers. So, fans of the show can look forward to more intriguing developments in Elizabeth's story as the series unfolds. But one thing is for sure, Lessons in Chemistry offers an authentic glimpse into the past with its costumes, production, and every other minor detail.

