Lessons in Chemistry Trailer: Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott brings a powerful tale of scientific ambition and gender barriers

The upcoming limited series, Lessons in Chemistry, adapted from Bonnie Garmus' best-selling book, is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ this autumn and recently the anticipation grew higher as Apple TV+ released the trailer. Featuring Brie Larson, an Oscar winner, as the lead, and a talented ensemble cast, this series set in the 1950s is expected to offer a compelling mix of drama, humor, and touching moments.

Is Lessons in Chemistry all about smashing the patriarchy?

As much as it is evident in the trailer, Larson takes on the role of Elizabeth Zott, a brilliant but socially challenged woman whose dreams of becoming a scientist are thwarted by the patriarchal norms of the era. Her journey takes an unexpected turn when she's fired from her lab job, leading her to reluctantly embrace a new career as the host of a TV cooking show. In doing so, she embarks on a mission to educate and empower overlooked housewives, mothers, and even intrigued men, teaching them far more than just recipes. Check out the trailer below:

It can be made out from the trailer that Lessons in Chemistry is not just about culinary expertise; it's a love story, both romantic and platonic. It underscores the powerful message that staying true to oneself and resisting societal pressures can be the key to achieving success. While the series offers glimpses of Zott's eventual popularity as the beloved TV cooking show host, it's all about her journey in the years leading up to that point that she truly deserves.

Lessons in Chemistry release date, cast, and where to watch

The series, consisting of eight episodes, is scheduled to premiere on October 13 2023, with the first two episodes dropping on the same day and you can stream it on Apple TV+.

Subsequent episodes will be released every Friday until November 24, 2023, allowing viewers to savor the story over several weeks, according to Glamour.

Brie Larson's portrayal of Elizabeth Zott has already generated excitement, with early viewers praising her performance. The cast also includes Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann, each bringing their own unique talents to the series. And of course, there's mention of a dog that promises to steal hearts.

