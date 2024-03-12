'Let Comedians Tell Jokes': Steve-O Defends Jimmy Kimmel's Robert Downey Jr Addiction Joke From Oscars 2024

Steve-O is on the side of Jimmy Kimmel after the late night host made fun of Robert Downey Jr.'s past substance abuse issues during his 2024 Oscars monologue.

Watch our chat with him above… where he supported his fellow comedian, arguing that people take jokes too seriously these days. He told TMZ, “Let comedians tell jokes!”

Steve-O not only called organizing a thankless job but also reminded that sober people regularly talk about their sobriety journeys. He also said that Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t owe Robert Downey Jr. an apology. However, he made it clear that he will not follow in Jimmy’s footsteps and explained that he likes to be the butt of jokes.

Steve-O’s stance comes a day after Jimmy sparked awkward laughter at the Academy Awards after calling Oppenheimer one of the high points of Downey's career, alluding to his previous stay in court-ordered rehabilitation in the early 2000s.

"This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.'s long and illustrious career — well, one of the highest points," Kimmel said.

Downey, who has been sober since 2003, was very sporty during the gig. He put his finger on his nose while his Oppenheimer costar Emily Blunt laughed and patted him on the shoulders when the cameras focused on him. "Is that too on-the-nose, or is that a drug motion you're making?" Kimmel quipped, to which Downey replied, "Keep it going, keep it going" as he made a rolling motion with his fingers.

During his acceptance speech Downey stated, “I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy — in that order." He continued, "I’d like to thank my veterinarian — I meant wife, Susan Downey over there. She found me a snarling rescue pet and you loved me back to life. That’s why I’m here.”

Downey also offered his thanks to his Oppenheimer collaborators, including director Nolan, producer Emma Thomas and his co-stars and fellow Oscar nominees Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.

"Here’s my little secret. I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it. Emma made sure that she surrounded me with one of the great casts and crews of all time — Emily, Cillian. It was fantastic. And I stand here before you a better man because of it,” Downey continued. “What we do is meaningful, and the stuff that we decide to make is important.”

He also spoke about his struggles in his Oscar acceptance speech, thanking his entertainment lawyer. My entertainment lawyer Tom Hanson, of 40 years, the half of which he spent trying to get me insured and bailing me out of the hoosegow — thanks, bro,” Downey said, wrapping his time onstage.

Who is Steve-O?

Stephen Gilchrist Glover, known professionally as Steve-O, is an American entertainer. His career is mostly centered on his shocking and pain-inducing stunts in the reality comedy television series Jackass (2000–2001) and its related films Jackass: The Movie (2002), Jackass Number Two (2006), Jackass 3D (2010), and Jackass Forever (2022), as well as its spin-off series Wildboyz (2003–2006) and Dr. Steve-O (2007).

Steven-O was born in Wimbledon, London, on June 13, 1974. His mother, Donna Gay Glover, was Canadian, and his father, Richard Edward "Ted" Glover, is an American of English descent. When he was six months old, his family moved to Brazil due to his father's job as president of the South American division of Pepsi-Cola, and Steve-O stated in an interview with Graham Bensinger that his first words were in Portuguese.

His family moved from Brazil to Venezuela when he was two, where he learned fluent Spanish; at age four, he moved to Darien, Connecticut; at age six, he moved to Miami; at nine years old, he moved back to England; at age 12, he moved to Toronto; and at age 13, he moved back to England again, remaining there through all four years of high school at The American School in London until he graduated.

He later studied at the University of Miami School of Communication, where he became better known as Steve-O, but dropped out after one year due to poor grades and acts of disobedience in school. He also attended the University of New Mexico from 1996 to 1997.

He graduated from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College in 1997. After graduation, he was not selected to join the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, but worked as a clown in a circus at the Fort Lauderdale Swap Shop flea market. He filmed his stunts, including clown performances, throughout this period.

