Let the games begin: Taylor Swift is now on TikTok, wows with a lip sync rap

Taylor Swift has joined the social media platform TikTok and as her first post, she settled for a unique look that could easily be connected to her song ‘Red’. Amid planning to re-release the song, Swift took to promoting the news with a brand new TikTok account and video. In a caption stating, “Lot’s going on at the moment,” Swift made sure she makes fans aware of her decision to re-release Red.

According to ET Canada, Swift makes a couple of style changes in the video, from her eras ranging from Folklore to Evermore, and also incorporated a change in her style to suit Taylor’s version of Fearless. Captioning the video with the preorder information for Red, Swift informs fans that she is on TikTok, so “let the games begin.” During the entire video, the Willow singer rightly lip syncs to Screwface Capital, a rap song by UK rapper Dave whose lyrics have Taylor Swift’s name in it.

In other news, Taylor has also announced that she will collaborate with Ed Sheeran in her new version of Red. The two friends will re-record Everything has Changed, and another song titled Run, where Sheeran and Swift will reportedly team-up. The All Too Well singer had also opened up on having 30 songs that were supposed to be on the Red album previously, but some didn’t make the cut. However, all the 30 songs will possibly be included in her version of the album, which will also include a 10-minute long song!

Taylor’s version of Red will be re-released on November 19th. Are you excited to listen to the old songs once again, and welcome the new ones? Share your thoughts about Swift’s new album in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift OPENS UP about her relationship with Joe Alwyn in rare interview; Says ‘we both crave normalcy’