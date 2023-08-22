'Let me eat you up because I'm so fat': Alabama Barker SLAMS body shaming trolls; explains weight gain in paparazzi pictures with Kourtney Kardashian

Alabama Barker seems to consistently be in the news for something or the other. Be it for her odd TikToks, her relationship with her father Travis Barker, and her mother Shanna Moakler, or her equation with her stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. This time around, the 17-year-old has used her TikTok to slam trolls for body shaming her based on the paparazzi pictures.

Alabama Barker SLAMS body shaming trolls

In a recent set of paparazzi pictures, Alabama is spotted wearing black sweatpants, a sweatshirt, and slides to buy matcha with Travis and Kourtney who is currently pregnant with her fourth child. The 44-year-old, who is expecting her first child with Travis, also wore an all-black ensemble. Meanwhile, trolls on TikTok were quick to point out Alabama's weight gain.

Addressing the hate and body shaming, Barker made an angry TikTok video where she said, "That's my face when I see all the fake pages commenting about my weight in paparazzi pictures and saying I'm a catfish or saying I'm fat. First of all, let me eat you up because I'm so fat." She then proceeded to mention how paparazzi culture includes taking purposely bad pictures with one's mouth open or any sort of ugly picture that can bring them views.

Alabama Barker explains weight gain, reveals health issues

"I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you when you're leaving the grocery store, middle of the sentence, with your mouth wide open. Let's see how beautiful you look," the social media influencer lashed out. She then opened up about her weight gain and revealed that she has a thyroid health issue as well as an autoimmune disease which is why she has gained weight. She told netizens to keep their opinions to themselves.

Alabama also mentioned that people were overreacting as if she had gained 1,000 pounds and went on to point out that gaining five to ten pounds is normal for a lot of girls because weight is something that can easily fluctuate. The social media star expressed that she doesn't want any young girls watching her to feel like gaining weight is something wrong.

Alabama Barker's previous controversies

Alabama has been a consistent subject of criticism for dressing more maturely than her age and wearing lots of heavy makeup. Netizens have also called her parents out for not letting her know that she is still a minor and should wait to behave or dress a certain way. Alabama, who doesn't seem to care about what the Internet tells her to do, posted a boomerang of herself and wrote on her Instagram story, "Pretty in real life. Stop playing with me."

