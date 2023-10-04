‘Let me really rethink my answer’: When Dwayne Johnson revealed there’s ‘real possibility' that he might run for President someday

Dwayne Johnson, the wrestler turned superstar, is multi-talented and one of our very favorites. The actor widely known for his role in Jumanji is also commonly referred to as The Rock. The actor has a great following and never misses an opportunity to amaze fans. But he might be reaching for something even bigger. What is it? Is he aiming to be a mega-movie star? Or even better, he might just be reaching toward Washington. In a 2017 interview with GQ magazine, Dwayne Johnson, or The Rock, revealed he might run for president one day.

Dwayne Johnson is reaching towards or perhaps would like to, one day. In a 2017 interview with GQ magazine, The Rock expressed that there might be some possibility that he would run for president one day.

When The Washington Post published an op-ed indicating he might be a credible candidate in June of 2017, Johnson released a screen grab and boosted the concept. On Instagram, he described the post as interesting and fun to read and added that "the most important thing right now is strong, honest leadership from our current and future leaders of this country."

Johnson stated that he had given the question more thought since then. About a year ago, he recalled, "it started to come up more and more." There was a genuine sense of sincerity, which made me go home and say, 'Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am offering a truthful and polite answer.' I didn't want to sound flippant. 'We'll have three days off for the weekend! No taxes!’

So, after all that thought, Johnson didn’t hesitate when he was asked if he seriously considered giving up his life as the highest-paid movie star on the planet, which was undeniably easier, more fun, and more lucrative than being President of the United States to run for office. He said, "I believe it's a real possibility."

Dwayne Johnson also discussed his childhood

In the same interview with GQ, Dwayne Johnson also spoke about his childhood. Johnson grew up in poverty and recalled his family's eviction from a one-room apartment as a formative experience in his boyhood. While he was still a minor, he was arrested multiple times for fighting and petty thievery. He then discovered football in high school, which helped him get into college.

The Rock said, "We had no money, and my grades were just average, so I wasn't getting an academic scholarship. The top program in the country was at the University of Miami. They had won the national championship. I just wanted to go somewhere where I could compete."

Following a succession of injuries (including being usurped at Miami by future NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp), Johnson decided to try wrestling. His fame as a charming showman soon landed him the kind of opportunity that every enormous man desired: the chance to play a slickly baby-oiled Akkadian Scorpion King opposite Brendan Fraser.

