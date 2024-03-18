'Let Me Set You Straight': Wayne Brady Gets Candid About Being Pansexual; Clears Up Misconceptions

Wayne Brady gets candid with People Magazine as he talks about the misconceptions the public has about Pansexuals. The comedian came out as a pansexual in August 2023 and revealed that he, too, required thorough research to get the answers to his questions. During the chat, Brady shared that people are not clear on the difference between pansexuals and bisexuals, as they group all of them together. The TV personality disclosed that he took the help of therapy to come to a conclusion about the thoughts he would find himself trapped in.

ALSO READ: The Masked Singer Season 11 Cast List: Who Are Joining This Season?

What Misconceptions Do People Have About Pansexuals, According To Wayne Brady?

With People, Brady discussed at length public's misconceptions about pansexuals. The comedian shared, "I had to do research and find out what it was that I was. I think the biggest misconception—and I even made a joke about it onstage tonight—is that people think that you're an indecisive bisexual. It's like, no, no, no, no, no. Let me set you straight."

He further added, "What the definition basically boils down to is, regardless of gender, regardless. So that means that I am happily free to fall in love with anyone here. If you're gay, if you're straight, if you're non-binary or trans, I don't care."

How Did Wayne Brady Come To Know That He Was Pansexual?

Wayne Brady revealed that he asked questions to himself about how he was feeling. Brady asked himself, "Wayne, um, are you gay?" To that, the comedian received an answer, "And the answer was no because despite having been in all of these unsuccessful relationships and now dealing with what I know can be diagnosed as love addiction, I started to go, 'Okay, I'm feeling something, but I just don't know how to get there.' "

Advertisement

Disclosing about the shame he felt, when the people around him knew, the TV host said, "I've always felt like a shame because I wasn't being forthcoming with myself. You can play at being an ally, but until the day that you can truly say, 'This is who I am, and I wanna stand next to you,' that's not... I always wanted that day to come." The comedian revealed that when he came out, he was overwhelmed, as the response he got was quite positive.

ALSO READ: GLAAD Media Awards 2024: Renee Rapp, Yellowjackets, Ted Lasso And Bottoms Win Big; See Complete Winner's List Here