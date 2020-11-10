Let’s Stay Together’s Bert Belasco found dead in a hotel room; Star’s dad suspects he died from aneurysm

Let’s Stay Together alum Bert Belasco was recently found dead in his hotel room in Virginia. Scroll down for details on the actor’s untimely passing.

BET star Bert Belasco, known for his work on the series Let’s Stay Together, has tragically passed away at the young age of 38. Bert’s father told TMZ that he was found dead on Sunday (November 8) in a hotel room in Richmond, Virginia, where he was quarantining as he was waiting to begin filming a new movie.

His girlfriend reportedly could not get a hold of Bert on Sunday and asked hotel staff to check on him. TMZ reports there was “blood on the sheets.” His family is awaiting an autopsy, but his father is predicting that his son suffered a fatal aneurysm.

Bert had also appeared in projects including The Mick, NCIS, Key and Peele, and more. Our thoughts are with Bert‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP. This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

