Let Somebody Go Video: Selena Gomez & Chris Martin serve an emotional track with trippy, monochrome visuals

When it was first announced that Coldplay and Selena Gomez are teaming up for a collab, it was expected that the song would turn out to be an absolutely smashing number and it did. After releasing Let Somebody Go's lyrical video, the band and Gomez have now released the song's music video featuring Chris Martin and Gomez in the most stunning way.

The entire music video has been shot in monochrome and features Martin and Gomez as lovers who are separating amid two different worlds. The trippy visuals of the song complement well with the song's overall vibe. Gomez looks beautiful sporting her short bob hair and brings out the emotions perfectly well that further enhance the moving track.

Check out the music video here:

The video showcases Selena and Chris sharing a loving embrace with each other before taking walks separately through the town that is shown slowly disintegrating. The music video has been directed by Dave Meyers.

Previously, Coldplay's Chris Martin had spoken in an interview about why he wanted to collaborate with Selena Gomez. Speaking on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Martin said, "I’ve got so much love and respect for her. She’s such a good, kind person, and then her voice for me is in like what I would call ‘the Rihanna bag,’ which are voices that are gifts to humanity .. .you can’t feel worse listening to her sing."

The lyrical video of Let Somebody Go had originally released on October 14 last year following Martin and Gomez's live performance on Late Late Show With James Corden.

