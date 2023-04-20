'Let the boy live": Nicki Minaj comes to rescue YouTuber Kai Cenat Amid Twitch ban

The rapper and singer ‘Nicki Minaj’ has come to support the popular online streamer ‘Kai Cenat’ after Twitch banned him. The message "temporarily unavailable due to violation of Twitch's...terms of service" is presently showing on his Twitch account. Kai's career has finally come to a dead end. He has had a twitch ban twice.

Nicki Minaj was interacting with her fans during a recent Q&A session when she was asked about Kai Cenat's recent situation. Celebes frequently miss such messages due to conversation flow, but surprisingly, Nicky brought up Kai's recent ban and questioned ‘why Twitch would delete his account without saying anything’. “Why would they do that? Like why would they do that?”

The singer said, “Let the boy live. Let the boy rock. Like stop..!” Nicki said she dresses up “cute” and appears in his stream to back up Kai. She continued, “Alright, I’ma get cute. I’ma dress up nice and cute and I’ma go on live for him and speak with him if that’s cool with him,”

For the unversed, Kai’s account was suspended from Twitch on April 17. Fans are still unsure of the cause of his ban, but the streamer addressed it with a tweet that simply wrote, "BANNED." Following Kai's mysterious deactivation from Twitch, many are speculating as to whether the record-breaking streamer would switch to Kick. In 2022, Twitch banned Kai for 30 days. After a year, he was given another ban. Many viewers believed that since Kick is Twitch's main competitor, Twitch resented Kai's gift unwrapping stream. The gift was given by Kick.

More about Kai Cenat

Kai, a 21-year-old content creator, surpassed Twitch's all-time subscription record in March of last year, making him one of the most popular Twitch broadcasters. With more than 300,000 subscribers, he outperformed Ludwig and Ninja. He was given the "Streamer of the Year" honour at both the 2023 Streamer Awards and the 12th Streamy Awards. He started streaming on Twitch and started showing gaming and reaction video in February 2021, after quitting YouTube.

