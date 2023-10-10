'Let the spook commence': Hailey Bieber gives fans glimpse of Halloween decorations at home with husband Justin, here's a look inside

With October finally here, the fall vibes and Halloween decor are in their prime and everyone including celebrities have been busy sprucing things up in their homes. From costume ideas to decorating the house, there's definitely a lot to do when you want to go all out. Hailey Bieber recently gave fans a sneak peek into the Halloween decorations in the house she shares with her husband Justin Bieber. Here's a sneak peek into their mansion.

Hailey Bieber gives glimpse of Halloween decorations at home with Justin

The 26-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share clips of how her Los Angeles home looks while the Halloween decor is in progress. Showcasing the variety of spooky decor kick knacks, she filmed around her house, posting videos and pictures. One video showed Hailey zooming into her garden with candle sticks hanging off her tree while white sheets were spread around in the shapes of ghosts. White and grey pumpkins were spread on the steps.

"Let the spook commence," she wrote on the video as she flaunted the area with stairs. Next, she shared a picture of the front door wall with black paper bats stuck all around giving an intriguing feel to the place. Another video zoomed in on the fake candles hanging onto the trees. The next photo was of a seating room with a green hanging light on, giving a creepy look to the place. She captioned the eerie image with a spider and web emoji.

Lastly, she shared a video of an actual spider hanging around their house. "I thought this was part of our Halloween decor until I realized it wasn't [crying face emoji] [web emoji] [x2 spider emojis]," she wrote on the Instagram story. Meanwhile, the model recently returned from her trip to France where she attended Paris Fashion Week, the Saint Laurent runway show in particular. Several other celebrities were also in the City of Love for the event.

Hailey Bieber in Paris, France

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and Selena Gomez were a few of the names present in the dazzling city for the coveted fashion extravaganza. After Hailey wrapped up her appearances, she enjoyed a calory-loaded meal with Kendall Jenner who was the showstopper at several of the shows. They binged episodes of The Golden Bachelor together.

