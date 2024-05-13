TV Actress Valerie Bertinelli Is Excited To Embrace Grandma’s Role

American actress and TV personality Valerie Bertinelli recently talked openly about the idea of becoming a grandparent on The Jennifer Hudson Show. She expressed her desire to be a grandma but made it clear that she didn’t want to rush her son Wolfgang Van Halen into starting a family.

When Jennifer Hudson asked Valerie Bertinelli about becoming a grandma, Touched By An Angel show star Bertinelli playfully placed her finger to her lips and said, “Shhhh.” She explained that she's making an effort not to be the type of parent who immediately asks, "When's the baby coming?" after their child gets married.

Valerie Bertinelli wants to be a grandma while respecting her son's life choices

"I desire to become a grandma, a grammy, all those things," she said. "But I must also honor my son and his wife Andraia Allsop's journey and let them relish their lives."

She also talked about her Mother’s Day plans, revealing that she intends to do nothing for the holiday. She mentioned that her son will likely be away on the road, so she won’t get to see him, but she’s okay with that. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Sort Of A Fantasy': Valerie Bertinelli Opens Up About Marriage With Eddie Van Halen; Says He Was 'Not A Soulmate'

"He sends me balloons or flowers every year," she proudly shared with Hudson. "And he addresses them to Valerie, Bert, and Ernie, and that’s my nickname for him."

Advertisement

Wolfgang Van Halen ties the knot in an intimate LA ceremony

Wolfgang, 32, got married to Allsop in October 2023 at their Los Angeles residence, surrounded by 90 friends and family. Bertinelli later shared clips from the event on Instagram, including one of her dancing with a wedding guest and a selfie with other attendees.

"I'm incredibly grateful for my family and friends. Being able to spend quality time with them brings me immense comfort, joy, laughter, and healing. I love them all deeply," she wrote in the caption.

ALSO READ: 'Indulging in It': Valerie Bertinelli Reveals Why She Considers Her Jalapeno Poppers Recipe ‘Personal Victory’

Bertinelli played a significant part in the wedding, accompanying her son down the aisle to a special instrumental track called 316, composed by his late father, Eddie Van Halen.

"Ed would have been thrilled and immensely proud of the man Wolfie has grown into. He would have been delighted that Wolfie found Andraia, someone who truly gets him and supports him completely," Bertinelli shared with PEOPLE.

Wolfgang told PEOPLE that his main goal for the ceremony was to celebrate his relationship with Allsop with his loved ones. "For him, it was ... just to have a wonderful time with friends and family and to be married. Pretty simple," he said.

ALSO READ: Who is Valerie Bertinelli Dating? Know How Her Secret Beau Revealed Their Relationship via Essay