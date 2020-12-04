Letitia Wright says ‘if you think for yourself you get cancelled’ on being slammed for anti vaccination video

Black Panther star Letitia Wright recently got slammed for sharing an anti-vaccination video on her Twitter. Post which, she defended herself on the social media platform. Scroll down to see what she said.

Letitia Wright is currently a trending topic on Twitter because of the tweets she wrote this evening about the COVID-19 vaccine. The 27-year-old Emmy-nominated actress, best known for her work as Shuri in Marvel’s Black Panther movie, shared a link to a YouTube video that questioned if we should take the upcoming coronavirus vaccine. Letitia shared the video with the prayer hands emoji. She then wrote, “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.”

Letitia later responded to dozens of replies from fans who said they were upset with her views on the vaccine and for using her platform to put doubt on the vaccine. She also replied to claims that she’s an anti-vaxxer. On her decision to question the vaccine, she said, “You have every right to ask questions about what goes into your body and ask questions until you feel you are ready.” She also said, “not my intention to make anyone upset. Nor am I saying don’t take it. I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all. Isn’t that fair to question or ask?

Late on Thursday night, Wright's Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Don Cheadle was drawn into the controversy. The Iron Man star responded to Twitter users tagging him about Wright's tweets, Cheadle replied that he will bring up the issue with her directly. After seeing portions of the YouTube video, he tweeted, "jesus... just scrolled through. hot garbage. every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and fkkkd up. i would never defend anybody posting this. but I still won't throw her away over it. the rest i'll take off twitter. had no idea."

