Letitia Wright Teases Possible Return As Black Panther's Shuri In Upcoming Marvel Projects

Letitia Wright has indicated that she may return to the Marvel Universe to reprise her character Shuri from Black Panther. While promoting her latest drama film Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot, Wright in a recent interview said 'a lot is coming up' when talking about her MCU journey. She is excecutive producing the movie which is set to relase in 4th July, 2024.

Letitia Wright to suit up as Black Panther's Shuri soon

In an appearance on The View in promotion of her movie Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot, Wright was asked about her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The host asked her, “Everyone wants to know if Shuri will be making another appearance in the Marvel universe."

Wright was caught off guard by this question but managed to respond avoiding spoilers, "let’s just say, I would like to continue with Shuri. She’s one of my favorite characters, such a blessing, honestly, I kid you not. I’m so grateful for her." When enquired about the third installment in the Black Panther film series, Letitia Wright teased saying, "There’s a lot coming up."

Looking back at Letitia Wright's journey as the new Black Panther

In 2018, Ryan Coogler introduced Wright as Shuri through his film Black Panther. Right away, T’Challa's younger sister who is technologically advanced became a fan favorite amongst many. 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and last year’s Avengers: Endgame also starred her as well. After losing Boseman tragically, Wright took a more prominent role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), where she assumed the title of Black Panther.

Letitia Wright's admiration for the black panther character runs deep, as her involvement in the Black Panther franchise has been a major highlight of her career. The first movie made history by becoming a global sensation, earning over 1.3 billion USD.

It was praised for its diverse cast and compelling storyline, solidifying its place as one of the most impactful superhero films of all time. The sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, aimed to honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy by further exploring the world of Wakanda and its inhabitants.

There are several upcoming projects within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) where Wright could potentially play Shuri again. On May 2026 Avengers 5 will be released while on May 7th, 2027 they will release Avengers: Secret Wars. These films present opportunities for Wright to reprise her role as either Shuri or Black Panther.

