'Let’s freeze this moment...': Revisiting the time Cher spoke about leaving Elijah Blue Allman's father to protect him as singer faces allegations of kidnapping son

Cher has found herself in a major scandal as the mother of two is being accused of kidnapping her own son from a hotel. In new documents uncovered by the media, many allegations against the veteran singer are coming out. In the meantime, let's revisit the time when Cher spoke about her relationship with her son, Elijah Blue Allman, as well as separating from his father Gregg Allman in order to protect her son from him. Here's what she had to say about the situation.

Cher on leaving Gregg Allman to protect her son Elijah Blue Allman

In a 2017 interview with Closer Weekly, the veteran singer opened up about her relationship with Elijah Blue Allman. She said, "You know, I loved him [Gregg Allman]. But I really didn’t want Elijah around him alone." This was because the late guitarist was known to have a drug problem, and had a fatal drug dependency.

Elijah was more of a "rebel" than his sibling, which according to Chaz, was the reason behind the 47-year-old developing a drug habit, which ultimately landed him in rehab, and then led to a time when the singer and her son weren't on talking terms.

According to Allman himself, he always thought he was the "black sheep" of the family. The 77-year-old singer had reasoned, "You can’t beat people into doing what you want them to do."

Cher reportedly hired four men to kidnap Elijah Blue Allman

For the unversed, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Cher kidnapped her son from a hotel in November last year. Marie Angela King, who submitted the court documents as part of her divorce procedure from the 47-year-old back on December 5, 2022, claimed that Elijah Blue Allman and she spent 12 days at a hotel together starting November 18, but on November 30, that was also the couple's marriage anniversary, Allman was reportedly taken by four men.

The court document read, "I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner's mother. Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone."

For the unversed, Cher has two children, Chaz Bono, from her first marriage with her band-mate and husband, the iconic singer-songwriter, Sonny Bono. She, later on, had Elijah Blue Allman with her second husband, American guitarist, Gregg Allman in 1976.

