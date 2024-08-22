'Let’s Get Victor Von Doom Right': Robert Downey Jr. Says Kevin Feige Aimed to 'Beat Expectations' with MCU Return

Marvel fans at San Diego Comic-Con were thrilled when Robert Downey Jr. made a surprise announcement that had everyone in a frenzy. The famous actor, known for his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man, said he would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to play one of Marvel’s most evil villains: Doctor Doom. This represents a significant twist for Downey and MCU’s future.

Downey’s comeback in MCU has been under speculation ever since he closed the chapter of Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Fans wondered if the much loved actor would don his superhero costume again or assume another responsibility within Marvel universe. At Comic-Con, Downey finally came out with it. Why did all this happen?

According to Downey, it all started with a conversation he had with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. To start with, Downey was inclined towards exploring possibilities that concerned Disney theme parks. But during one of their sessions together with Susan Downey, his wife, Feige introduced another idea; he suggested that Downey returns back to MCU but as someone else completely different from what he had played before.

Feige, who has played a key role in shaping the MCU for the past 10 years, did not want Downey’s return to be just a nostalgic trip down memory lane but something that would go above and beyond from what fans expected. “He said, ‘It just keeps occurring to me, if you were to come back …’”’ Downey reminisced. This led Susan, his wife, to question Feige about his plan. It was then when Feige suggested that he could play Victor Von Doom.

“And he brought up Victor Von Doom," Downey continued. "I looked into this character. Later on, he goes, ‘Let’s get Victor Von Doom right.'”

Doctor Doom, better known as Victor Von Doom is one of Marvel’s most complex and powerful villains of all time. Marvel Comics features Doom as a super villain with exceptional intelligence, mastery over magic and the powers of sorcery and technologically advanced armor among other things. Getting Victor Von Doom right-- this was Fiege’s aim so as not to disappoint fans by Downey’s act.

After listening to Feige’s pitch on that day, Downey had to sit down alone in order to contemplate about that suggestion profoundly before making up his mind regarding its viability. In order for him to make up his mind, Feige set up a meeting between him and Bob Iger (the Disney CEO). While talking accordingly, Iger expressed delight in participating in the venture and allowed for Downey's comeback as Doctor Doom. The talk took place within Disney Imagineering Campus which sealed the deal for Downey.

Downey mentioned that Feige wanted to ensure they wouldn’t fall short or disappoint, but instead, beat expectations.

Downey’s readiness to assume the role was evident. This experience he described as an unimaginable possible. He also gave a hint on the magnitude of the tasks that lay ahead for him by suggesting that these included massive challenges and opportunities. Downey’s love for complex characters like Doctor Doom came out when he said, “new mask, same task.”

Fans will look forward to watching Downey portraying Doctor Doom in future movies such as Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Notably, this is because Avengers: Secret Wars is based on one of the major Marvel comic events. In a comic book, Doom becomes instrumental in saving people from across different universes bringing them together on a new planet known as Battleworld.

The return of Downey as Doctor Doom is significant for MCU. It brings back well loved actor and at the same time introduces another interesting character who will feature in many other Marvel films yet to come. The involvement of Downey promises fresh life and excitement to the franchise while it continues expanding and changing.

