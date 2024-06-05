‘Let's See Some Friends To Lovers Over Here’: Jessica Madsen Wishes To See Friends-To-Lovers Plot For Eloise-Cressida In Bridgerton

Fans are ecstatic about the new season of Bridgerton on Netflix. Cressida Cowper and Eloise Bridgerton's newfound friendship is one of the show's most delightful surprises in its third season. This unexpected twist has sparked speculation and excitement among fans, who are now hoping for more from the two characters. Jessica Madsen, one of the show's actors, has expressed an interest in seeing Cressida and Eloise develop a romantic relationship as per Business Insider.

Advocacy for LGBTQ+ representation

Fans of 'Bridgerton' have been unable to contain their excitement on social media since season three, part one, premiered. They're all rooting for Cressida (Jessica Madsen) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) to take their friendship to the next level and grow into something more. Fans immediately noticed the undeniable chemistry between these characters, even though they got off to a bad start. It appears that something special is happening beneath the surface of their interactions.

Some fans have raised concerns that Bridgerton does not fully represent LGBTQ+ characters and stories. Despite its diverse cast, some have complained about the lack of queer romances and characters whose sexualities are openly discussed. Jessica Madsen's support for Cressida and Eloise possibly becoming a couple reflects fans' desire for more LGBTQ+ representation in the series.

Actors' perspectives and showrunner's promises

Jessica Madsen and Claudia Jessie appear to support Cressida and Eloise's romance. They have hinted in interviews that their characters may explore deeper feelings for each other in future seasons. Adding to the excitement, Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell has hinted that the series will include more queer relationships in future seasons. This news gives fans hope that Cressida and Eloise's stories will continue to develop and capture their hearts.

Off-camera, Jessica Madsen and Claudia Jessie's friendship has only added to the excitement surrounding their characters' potential romance. Madsen has openly praised Jessie, sharing about her kindness, intelligence, and the joy she brings to their collaboration. Their natural chemistry behind the scenes has only fueled fans' expectations for a love story between Cressida and Eloise.

With part two of Bridgerton season three just around the corner, fans are ecstatic to see what happens next to their favorite characters. While it's unclear whether Cressida and Eloise will take their friendship to the next level, buzz from fans and the cast suggests that their storylines will be worth following.

