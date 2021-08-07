LeVar Burton RESPONDS to claims of Mike Richards becoming host of Jeopardy

While rumours are circulating that “Jeopardy!” Executive producer Mike Richards is set to take over as full-time host after the death of Alex Trebek, LeVar Burton, who has been the fan favourite to take over the role, says he is just honoured to be a part of the experience. The “Reading Rainbow” icon responded to the reports and tweeted “I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, he further penned, "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure.” Apparently, Mike Richards is in advanced talks with Sony Pictures Television to become the quiz show's regular host, according to an exclusive story from Variety published on Wednesday. Following “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” winner Ken Jennings' six-week stint, Richards, the executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”, was the second person to step in as guest presenter.

Interestingly, when Richards took over as host of “Jeopardy!”, he often paid homage to Trebek, who had led the show for 36 years.

However, Lavar Burton's brief appearance as a guest presenter on Jeopardy! did, however, help him raise funds for his charity of choice, Reading Is Fundamental. Despite only hosting for a week, Burton's efforts resulted in almost USD 205,000 for the children's reading program. Meanwhile, a Sony Pictures spokesperson informed Variety that talks with numerous potential hosts regarding the hosting position are still continuing.

