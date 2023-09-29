'Level of disappointment': Kelly Osbourne takes swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for playing 'victim' card

Kelly Osbourne is not holding back when it comes to her opinions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Three months after she criticized the Duke of Sussex as a "whining" royal, Osbourne has yet again reiterated her disapproval of the couple's behavior. Here's what she said.

Kelly Osbourne takes a jibe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

During a recent episode of the Osbournes Podcast, Kelly Osbourne didn't mince her words. She maintained that Harry is a "t–t" and accused the couple of playing “down this victim road.” She expressed her disappointment, saying that, “I feel a certain level of disappointment because I feel like they had the opportunity to become the most liked, loved people in the entire world that could actually bring some positive change." She added, “I get wanting to leave [the royal family], I get that, but then just leave, don’t leave and give, like, ‘woe is me’ stories about how difficult it was.”

Osbourne understands the desire to leave the royal family, but she believes they should have just left without making public complaints. She emphasized that life is hard for everyone, and playing the victim doesn't help anyone.

This isn't the first time Osbourne has criticized Prince Harry. In a previous podcast appearance, she called him out for complaining and told him to "suck it." She also brought up his past controversies, including dressing up as a Nazi. The Dancing with Stars alum said, “You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f–king Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the pope.” While her comments garnered mixed reactions, with some labeling her as a "nepo baby," others supported her for speaking her mind.

About Kelly's Osbournes Podcast

Kelly Osbourne recently revived her own podcast, featuring her family members, after being off the air for five years. In the episodes, the Osbournes have been candid and unfiltered, with topics ranging from plastic surgery to their plans to move back to the United Kingdom. Sharon Osbourne revealed her intention to return to the UK with Ozzy Osbourne to allow him to live his life on his home soil, stating, “We’ve been planning this for the last four f–king years, we can do more what we want more in England than we can do here.”

