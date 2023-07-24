Lewis Hamilton and Shakira ‘fast-tracking’ hot summer romance; Report claims

Lewis Hamilton, the Formula 1 racing champion, and Shakira, the acclaimed singer, have been spotted together on multiple occasions, sparking rumors of a possible romance between the two superstars. As speculations continue to mount, let's delve into the latest developments and what insiders have to say about their alleged relationship.

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira dating rumors in the air

Rumors have been swirling about a potential romance between Lewis Hamilton and Shakira, and according to insiders, they seem to be getting closer than ever. A source from InTouch Weekly revealed, "She's over Gerard and fast-tracking her romance with Lewis. They're inseparable. It's definitely a hot summer romance." The Colombian songstress is reportedly leaving behind her past and embracing a new chapter with the Formula 1 racing legend.

ALSO READ: Shakira and Lewis Hamilton in ‘fun and flirty’ stage of dating

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira spotted together at F1 Grands Prix

Throughout the F1 season, Shakira has been seen attending multiple Grand Prix races, fueling further speculation about her connection with Hamilton. She was first seen enjoying a boat trip with the racing star in Miami before the Grand Prix. The cameras later captured her presence at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, sitting next to Hamilton during a post-race dinner with friends.

The intrigue escalated when Shakira took the Eurostar from Paris to London just days before the British Grand Prix, leading to more questions about the nature of their relationship. Photographers caught her cheering Hamilton on at Silverstone, where he secured a podium finish. The excitement reached new heights when a source claimed to have witnessed the two stars sharing intimate moments, kissing and cuddling in the paddock before the Spanish Grand Prix.

The buzz surrounding the rumored couple intensified when Spanish journalist Jordi Martin suggested that Hamilton and Shakira may have already planned a holiday together. As fans eagerly follow their every move, the duo seems to be enjoying each other's company and embracing the newfound connection.

While the public and media speculate on the nature of their relationship, neither Lewis Hamilton nor Shakira has officially confirmed or denied the romance rumors. The chemistry between the two stars and their frequent appearances together have undoubtedly captured the attention of fans worldwide.

As summer rolls on, everyone is keeping a close eye on Lewis Hamilton and Shakira, curious to see how their alleged romance will unfold. Will the Formula 1 champion and the multi-talented singer make their love story official? Only time will tell, but for now, the speculations surrounding this intriguing duo are sure to keep entertainment enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shakira gets all cozy as she steps out for dinner with Lewis Hamilton