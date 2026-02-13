Lewis Hamilton Breaks Silence on Kim Kardashian Romance Rumors and Super Bowl LX Date

Everyone’s eyes are on Lewis Hamilton’s next steps as he manages his relationship with beauty and clothing entrepreneur Kim Kardashian. Longtime friends, the F1 racer has been around the TV star from the early 2010s, when she was still dating and then got married to Kanye West, with whom he used to be friends. After the two were reportedly recently seen taking a vacation together, the driver has shared his first thoughts on the dating rumors, neither confirming nor denying it.

Lewis Hamilton reacts to rumors of dating Kim Kardashian for the first time

Many are curious about Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s developing romance, especially after they were spotted in a private box at the latest Super Bowl LX show following their UK and Paris getaways. However, the world got a brief notice of the same as Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz shared that on asking the seven-time world champion about his relationship with the mom-of-four and if he enjoyed his company more than the American football game, he was told, “It’s my private life. I’m not talking about that.”

Accepting that the sportsman was never going to talk about his dating life, he decided to leave it at that. Furthermore, there’s no real life footage of the same, as the conversation seemingly happened during a written press meet situation.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have piqued the interest of pop culture and sports enthusiasts alike, who are eager to see where this goes. Reports earlier claimed that they’re happy with each other’s presence at the moment and seem to be keen to see what follows.

Previously, PEOPLE shared that he’s the first guy the KUWTK star has taken seriously following her divorce from Kanye West. "She always liked him," the insider added. "She's excited about their romantic connection. He makes her feel safe, and she genuinely enjoys spending time with him," an insider shared.

Fans also seemingly heard the British racer’s voice during a recent social media update with Kim’s sisters.

