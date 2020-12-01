Lewis Hamilton: F1 racing champ REVEALS he has coronavirus; Assures fans he will ‘do my best to stay healthy’

Lewis Hamilton recently revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The F1 racer took to Instagram to announce the news. Scroll down to see what he said.

Racing legend Lewis Hamilton recently revealed that he had contracted COVID-19 and is currently in isolation after he began experiencing mild symptoms. “I’m devastated that I won’t be racing this weekend,” the 35-year-old race car driver posted on his Instagram. “Since we started the season in June, my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere in order to stay safe.

“Unfortunately, even though I returned three negative results this past week, I woke up yesterday morning with mild symptoms and requested another test which came back positive. I’ve immediately gone into self-isolation for 10 days,” he continued. “I’m really lucky that I feel OK with only mild symptoms and will do my best to stay fit and healthy,” Lewis added. “Please look after yourselves out there. You can never be too careful. These are worrying times for everyone and we need to make sure we are looking after ourselves and each other. Stay positive.”

After the news broke, Mercedes said via Sky Sports that they will announce Hamilton's temporary replacement "in due course". Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez are the team's reserve drivers, but it is not certain that F1's world champions will turn to either. Hamilton's period of isolation will end next Thursday. It remains to be confirmed whether he will return for next week's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This weekend will be the first time Hamilton has been absent from a Grand Prix since his F1 career began in 2007, ending a record run of 265 consecutive starts.

He already wrapped up his record-equalling seventh world championship three weeks ago in Turkey. Hamilton is the third F1 driver to contract Covid-19 this season after Racing Point's Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.

