Lewis Hamilton gets mixed reactions post spotting with Kanye West’s ex Juliana Nakú amid Shakira dating rumors

The rumored relationship between Shakira, a global superstar, and Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton has dominated recent headlines. Their public appearances together, including a notable appearance at the Miami Grand Prix, have fueled rumors of their developing relationship. But just when fans believed they understood the romance, an unexpected twist appeared. The two have been speculated to have fallen for each other, and if that wasn’t enough, reports of the musician finding happiness in him after a long time since her infamous breakup with Gerard Pique, made news recently. But now it turns out there is a massive plot twist because reports claim that Hamilton is dating one of Kanye West’s ex and not the singer.

ALSO READ: Shakira and Lewis Hamilton in ‘fun and flirty’ stage of dating

History between Lewis Hamilton and Juliana Nalú

According to reports, Kanye West's ex-partner Juliana Nal, a Brazilian model, and Lewis Hamilton were spotted dining together at a restaurant. Fans have been confused by this surprise sighting and wonder what Hamilton's actual love life is like. Prior to his purported relationship with Shakira, there had apparently been dating rumors surrounding Hamilton and Nal. It's interesting to note that Lewis and Juliana have apparently been linked to one another before; they have long been the subject of dating rumors.

ALSO READ: After Tom Cruise, Shakira goes for dinner with Lewis Hamilton in Miami; DEETS here

A love square between Shakira, Lewis Hamilton, Juliana Nalú, and Kanye West

Lewis Hamilton's relationship rumors with Juliana Nal have caused a wave of confusion among online fans. The reports surrounding Hamilton's love life have given rise to what some are referring to as a "love square." The online fans are left speculating about the true nature of these connections and possible partners for Hamilton. "It's a love square now. Lewis Hamilton, Shakira, Juliana Nalú, and Kanye West are all entangled in this unexpected romantic drama," commented one bewildered Twitter user.

It's still up for debate as to whether Shakira, Nal, or someone else has the F1 racer's heart. Netizens are avidly watching every development to see how this captivating love story plays out.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shakira gets all cozy as she steps out for dinner with Lewis Hamilton