Liam & Chris Hemsworth put their RIPPED bodies on display as they enjoy vacation on a private island; See pics

The Hemsworth brothers are currently holidaying at a private island in Australia and Chris Hemsworth shared some inside images from the family’s intimate vacation. See photos from their secret getaway below.

Chris Hemsworth is showing off his insanely ripped body! The 37-year-old Avengers actor took to his Instagram on Sunday (October 11) to share a ton of photos while on vacation with his family and friends. Chris and wife Elsa Pataky jetted off to Lord Howe Island in Australia for a vacation with their three kids – daughter India, 8, and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan – along with his brothers Liam and Luke Hemsworth and a few friends, including Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

“2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Obviously, not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it’s safe to do so let’s support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia,” Chris wrote along with a couple of shirtless pics.

“@visitlordhoweisland is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time. This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism. Thanks to @islandhouse.lhi for the hospitality,” he concluded.

In case you missed it, in April, the actor opened up about his decision to move to Australia. In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, the Thor actor revealed that he felt suffocated by his Hollywood career. Chris said that being in constant touch with the film industry became very overwhelming after a while. Constantly having conversations about his work made him lose perspective.

“When you're suffocated by the work, every conversation that you're having and every billboard you're seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry. You lose perspective," the 36-year-old actor stated. Back in 2015, two years after the successful release of his second Marvel film, Thor: The Dark World, Chris packed his bags and moved back to his native country, Australia.

ALSO READ: Elsa Pataky on decade long marriage with Chris Hemsworth: It’s funny people think of us as a perfect couple

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×