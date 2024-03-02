'Liam From 1D?' Internet Trolls Justin Bieber's Wax Figure Unveiled By Madame Tussauds On His 30th Birthday

Justin Bieber, a Canadian singer, songwriter, and pop icon, rose to fame as a teenager with hits like Baby and Boyfriend. Over the years, he has evolved as an artist, exploring various musical genres and collaborating with renowned artists. However, amidst his career milestones, Madame Tussauds Hollywood recently unveiled a wax figure of Bieber to commemorate his 30th birthday. This unexpected move left fans puzzled, as they questioned the resemblance of the statue to the singer Liam Payne, sparking widespread confusion and discussion among his followers.

Justin Bieber’s wax figure by Madame Tussauds for his 30th birthday

The Canadian pop sensation celebrated his 30th birthday on March 1st with a unique tribute from Madame Tussauds Hollywood. The iconic wax museum unveiled a lifelike replica of Bieber, inspired by his appearance in the music video for his 2021 hit Peaches. The statue, now on display at the museum's Hollywood Boulevard location, captures Bieber's look from the video, complete with a white beanie, ombre puffer jacket, neon-pink pants, and sneakers.

Notably, the wax figure also includes meticulous recreations of Bieber's facial hair and neck tattoos, adding to its authenticity. Accompanied by a vibrant backdrop featuring blue and purple balloons and illuminated "3" and "0" signs, symbolizing the start of his new decade, the statue serves as a visual homage to Bieber's journey through the years.

This isn't the first time Justin Bieber has been immortalized in wax. Madame Tussauds previously unveiled wax figures of the singer in London and Las Vegas, capturing different phases of his career. As Bieber enters his thirties, he reflects on a decade filled with musical accomplishments, including multiple chart-topping albums and numerous Billboard Hot 100 hits. The updated wax figure pays tribute to his continued success and influence in the music industry, serving as a testament to his enduring popularity and evolving artistic identity.

However, numerous fans expressed skepticism on the social media platform X (formerly, Twitter), questioning the resemblance of the statue to the singer.

Fans troll Justin Bieber’s new Madam Tussauds wax figure

One X user wrote, “oh this is just a mess im crying 😭,” and another resembled the wax figure with Liam Payne adding, “If Justin Bieber and Liam Payne had a kid together.”

However, another user had a different opinion; the person commented, “Is this not Liam from 1D?” Another individual added, “This is Liam Payne.”

One more Justin Bieber’s fan wrote, “that's not justin bieber tho,” and another added, “I think there’s a mix up somewhere.”

