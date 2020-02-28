Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks dress down for lunch date with Luke Hemsworth; Deets Inside

Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks were spotted on a lunch date with Liam's brother Luke Hemsworth. The couple has been dating for a while now.

Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabrielle Brooks are going strong. The couple hasn't officially confirmed their relationship. However, the Hunger Games star and the Aussie model have been spotted numerous times to confirm that they are dating. The couple got together a few months after Liam parted ways from his now ex-wife Miley Cyrus. The paparazzi have caught the lovebirds bonding with Liam's parents a few weeks ago. Now, the gorgeous diva was seen grabbing lunch with Liam's brother Luke Hemsworth.

Photos shared by the paparazzi revealed Liam went all-black for the lunch. He sported a round-neck black tee with a pair of black pants and sunglasses. His girlfriend also dressed down as she wore a white tank top over a pair of mid-riff denim pants. The trio was spotted at The Ivy on Thursday in West Hollywood.

Last month, a source told People Liam is getting "serious" about his relationship with his model girlfriend. The insider revealed the duo has been spending a lot of time together in Australia. The couple's relationship has been going strong even before Liam and Miley's divorce came through last month.

Liam had filed for a divorce soon after photos of Miley kissing Kaitlyn Carter went viral. The brief summer romance ended quickly with Miley moving on from Kaitlyn to Cody Simpson. The couple has been going strong as well. They recently had a couple's haircut and Miley got a tad naughty with him. Read all about it here: Miley Cyrus jokes about FLASHING Cody Simpson during his recording; Gives beau a great singing tip

