Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks indulge in steamy PDA on an Australian beach

A month after they were spotted having lunch with the Hemsworth parents, Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks were spotted on the beaches of Australia indulging in some PDA.

Taking a cue from Miley Cyrus, who has moved on from her marriage with Cody Simpson, Liam Hemsworth isn't letting his failed marriage hold him down from meeting new people. The Hunger Games star was spotted with a new lady love last month. The Hemsworth brother was seen having lunch with Aussie model Gabriella Brooks and his parents. Now, paparazzi spotted Liam with his girlfriend on the beaches of Australia. The two Aussies were soaking up the sun on the beach of Byron Bay and gave no hoots about who's watching.

Liam and Gabriella were spotted having a good time and indulging in some PDA under the sun. In photos shared by New Idea Magazine, Hemsworth was seen wearing a colourful pair of printed shorts while his 21-year-old model girlfriend flaunted her curves in a red and white bikini. The photos showed the duo jump into the waters with Liam unable to keep his hands off his lady love.

The pair's photos come a month after Brooks met Liam's parents Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, on December 13. The couple and Liam's family was seen dining at a restaurant in Byron Bay. His parents greeted Brooks with hugs. Liam's dating life update comes weeks after his divorce with Miley came through. The former flames' divorce was finalised around the time that their supposed-to-be first wedding anniversary. A source close to the former lovers told Entertainment Tonight, "The couple had a prenup so dividing property wasn’t an issue; Miley will keep the animals in the divorce."

