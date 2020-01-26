Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks spotted after a hearty breakfast date in California

The Aussie actor was spotted out and about with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks after a hearty breakfast date on Saturday, 25 January in Malibu, California.

Liam Hemsworth is over Miley Cyrus! Well, at least from the looks of it. The Aussie actor was spotted out and about with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks after a hearty breakfast date on Saturday, 25 January in Malibu, California. The lovebirds were spotted dining at the exclusive members only club Soho House, reported Just Jared. In the pictures that surfaced on the Internet, Liam can be seen in his comfortable and casual white T-shirt, a cap and a pair of sunglasses. The couple were snapped waiting at the valet.

As for Gabriella, the Aussie model was seen in blue and white striped top and a pair of denims. While Liam and Gabriella have not announced their relationship, they are rumoured to be dating since December. They indirectly confirmed it when they were snapped indulging in PDA at the beach earlier this month while in Australia.

In photos shared by New Idea Magazine, Hemsworth was seen wearing a colourful pair of printed shorts while his 21-year-old model girlfriend flaunted her curves in a red and white bikini. The photos showed the duo jump into the waters with Liam unable to keep his hands off his lady love. Liam also has introduced his lady love to his parents as pictures of Gabriella meeting them were widely shared on the Internet. The couple and Liam's family were seen dining at a restaurant in Byron Bay and the actor's parents greeted Brooks with hugs.

Meanwhile, Liam's divorce with Miley has been finalised and it came through during their supposed-to-be first wedding anniversary.

Read More