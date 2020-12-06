Liam Hemsworth dated Jennifer Lawrence post Miley Cyrus breakup? Disney star then decided to ‘get him back’?

According to recent reports, Liam Hemsworth reportedly briefly dated Jennifer Lawrence post Miley Cyrus breakup in 2013, which made the Hannah Montana star realise her deep-rooted feelings for Liam back then.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's long-term relationship may have been quite serious but the Aussie star did briefly make headlines with another leading lady. As fans may know, the former Disney star and her beau had called off their engagement in 2013 and broke up. Subsequent to that, Hemsworth was romantically involved with his The Hunger Games costar, Jennifer Lawrence—which eventually helped Cyrus realize her feelings for Hemsworth were stronger.

A source recently spoke to Hollywood Life and revealed: "When Miley realized there might be something serious between Jennifer and Liam, she decided to do something to get him back.” She also reportedly "wanted to do everything in her power to make him realize she was right for him, not Jennifer."

The link-up between Hemsworth and Lawrence was confirmed later by the Joy star herself when host Andy Cohen asked her if she and Hemsworth have been romantically close to one another, off-screen. "Liam and I grew up together. Liam's real hot. What would you have done? Yeah, I have,” she said at the show.

If you missed it, last week, Miley opened up about her failed marriage to Liam. Miley made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM radio where she was asked about her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. First, Miley said that alcohol was not to blame for the end of her marriage. “We were together since 16,” Miley said. “Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged—I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre-and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice. And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything. I had polaroids of Elvis, like front row, passed on from—I got a couple of grandmas to give me their Elvis polaroids. I always became friends with my friends’ grandmas so I could get the goods from the artists I love.”

ALSO READ: Liam Hemsworth unaffected by Miley Cyrus’ comment about failed marriage? Actor ‘moved on & happy’ with new GF?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×